Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is the curved Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor. The price on offer is €949. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1,349. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Gaming Monitor Odyssey OLED G8 it is curved (1800 R). It is a 34-inch panel in WQHD (21:9, 3440 x 1440) with HDR10+ and a refresh rate of up to 175 Hz. The response time is 0.1 ms and supports Freesync Premium, Flicker Free, Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode and Auto Source Switch+. The outputs are Mini-Display Port, Micro HDMI and USB-C.