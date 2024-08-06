Through Amazon a promotion is now available for a Samsung Gaming Monitor Odyssey OLED G6. This 27-inch 1440p 360Hz screen is now on sale at -200€ compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The advised price is €899, while the lowest recent price is €769.90. The current price is the lowest ever, even better than Prime Day in July. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Odyssey OLED G6 Monitor Features
This 27-inch monitor from Samsung offers a maximum screen resolution of 2560×1440 (QHD, 16:9) with support for HDR10+. It is one OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz with a response time (GtG) of just 0.03ms.
It supports FreeSync Premium Pro and Glare Free. The package also includes the HDMI and DP cable, as well as the power cable, of course. dimensionsincluding the base, are 61.17 x 55.42 x 26.35 cm. It also features a dynamic cooling system with a pulsating heat pipe that prevents burn-in. The manufacturer promises 400% higher cooling efficiency compared to standard graphite sheet technologies.
