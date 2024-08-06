Through Amazon a promotion is now available for a Samsung Gaming Monitor Odyssey OLED G6. This 27-inch 1440p 360Hz screen is now on sale at -200€ compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.

The advised price is €899, while the lowest recent price is €769.90. The current price is the lowest ever, even better than Prime Day in July. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.