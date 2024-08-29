THE’Samsung Memoria 990 Pro 2TB SSD is now on promotion via Amazon Italy at a really interesting price. This storage is compatible with both PC and PlayStation 5. This is the model without a heatsink. The discount compared to the lowest recent price is 6% while compared to the recommended price it is 41%. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The recommended price is €269.99, while the lowest recent price is €170.10. The current price is not the best ever but the difference is only ten euros and you have to go back to last year to find a better promotion. Also, this SSD is often unavailable for months, so if you are interested it is better to buy it now.
Samsung SSD Features
The Samsung Memoria 990 Pro SSD is a M.2 PCI Express 4.0 V-NAND MLC NVMe, compatible with both computers and the PlayStation 5. The read and write speeds are respectively 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s (maximum).
On PC you can use the suite of optimization tool Samsung Magician software to monitor health status and manage various settings.
