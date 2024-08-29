THE’Samsung Memoria 990 Pro 2TB SSD is now on promotion via Amazon Italy at a really interesting price. This storage is compatible with both PC and PlayStation 5. This is the model without a heatsink. The discount compared to the lowest recent price is 6% while compared to the recommended price it is 41%. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.

The recommended price is €269.99, while the lowest recent price is €170.10. The current price is not the best ever but the difference is only ten euros and you have to go back to last year to find a better promotion. Also, this SSD is often unavailable for months, so if you are interested it is better to buy it now.