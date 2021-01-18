A Seoul court sentenced the heir to the Samsung empire to 2 and a half years in prison on Monday, Lee Jae-yong, in the new trial to which he was subjected for his participation in the corruption plot of former president Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul High Court decided to impose this sentence on Lee for bribing to the friend of former president Choi Soon-sil, nicknamed “Rasputina”, within a wide network of favors that scandalized the country and triggered removal from power and imprisonment of Park.

Lee, who was present at the verdict, was guarded from court to an incarceration facility, to which he will return after nearly three years of being released when his previous sentence was overturned.

read had been sentenced to five years in prison in August 2017 for bribes aimed at obtaining favorable treatment from authorities, embezzling funds, concealing assets abroad and committing perjury.

However, in February 2018 an appeal court reduced his sentence and allowed him to leave prison, Although his case took another turn in August 2019, when a higher court decided to impute new charges.

The prosecution had requested 9 years in prison for the Samsung heir in the retrial, in order to set an example in this high-profile case involving the “Rasputin” plot.

The businessman is also being tried by another instance in Seoul, on charges of accounting fraud and price manipulation of stock market assets allegedly committed during the controversial merger of two group companies in 2015.

Several irregularities are attributed to that 2015 merger, including an alleged crime of accounting fraud aimed at consolidating Lee’s leadership shortly after his father, group president Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack that had left him in a coma until his death last October.

Source: agencies