The monitor 27-inch Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5 in WQHD is now on sale on Amazon Italy. The discount is approximately €67 compared to the typical price of the last period. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The typical price of the last period it was €299.90, while the average price was 332 in the last 90 days. The monitor is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5 monitor
This 27 inch screen It offers a maximum resolution of 2560×1440 with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz with support for HDR 10. It is an IPS monitor with 1 ms response time (GtG) and support for FreeSync Premium and G-Sync.
The exits are HDMI, DP and audio input. The viewing angle is 178 degrees and also allows you to set a 21:9 mode to play like on an ultrawide screen. It also allows you to turn the screen vertically, as well as change the height, tilt it and fold it sideways.
#Samsung #Gaming #Odyssey #27inch #WQHD #monitor #lowest #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply