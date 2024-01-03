We are starting the year and that means that technology companies are going to reveal products that they will have for sale in the following months, whoever has taken the first step is none other than Samsung, this aimed at the line of cell phones that has become popular along with Apple. They will even have their own event to present the new cell phones, there is even talk of their own Artificial Intelligence that will help explore the devices in a more bearable way.

The event in question is named after Galaxy Unpacked, same in which news from the company will be presented, including all the cell phone models that will go on sale this year, including the integration of the aforementioned AI to these devices. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be the star of the day, since fans of the brand Android They are looking for a way to demonstrate power before the Apple iPhone 15 which came out at the end of 2023.

The appointment is for the next January 17, 2024an event that is broadcast from San José, California, and that can be seen on different Samsung channels such as Youtube or from its official website, with a duration that is not currently defined by the company. Regarding the start time, the 12:00 PM from central Mexico They are chosen so that fans do not miss a minute of what is going to be presented,

It is expected that among the mentions there will be three models, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. All with versions of greater or lesser capacities, this so that people think about which one fits the capacities of the people who plan to use the money on them. This look is imminent, given that in previous weeks people more focused on networks have leaked images of what the cell phones are going to look like, now it is just a matter of Samsung making it official.

Via: News Samsung

Editor's note: I'm not really a cell phone enthusiast, but obviously it is necessary for these kinds of events to happen because technological growth is important for humanity. Hopefully what they are going to show is worth it, more than anything in terms of the significant leap in domestic use of new media.