It is no longer a mystery: the February 1st Samsung has announced its next Unpacked. During these presentations, the Korean giant usually shows some upcoming news, as well as new ideas and small previews of what we will see in the following months.

This time, in the first event that will take place both live and in attendance for the first time since the pandemic, Samsung will finally show the new top of the range of the S23 series, of which we now know almost everything; the latest rumors about the next flagships confirm that all devices will mount a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 modified, so as to be more powerful than the competitors on the market.

The indiscretion comes from the hitherto reliable 9to5 Google which in one article mentions named chips Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy; specifically the processors will have a main core a little more performing than the standard model, with the possibility of reaching 3.36GHz where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 base has one main core clocked at 3.19GHz.

It being understood that it is a chipset designed exclusively for smartphones Galaxywe don’t yet know if the full wording will be used by Samsung during the presentation of S23 or in the promotional material dedicated to the launch of new devices.

It is certainly a component that the Korean giant will not fail to highlight, presenting details and specifications of the long-awaited models.

About the series S23 some criticism has also been circulated, given recent rumors that they would like a further price increase for this year; rumors that, at the moment, are denied by sources close to the manufacturer.

Unlike what happened in the United Statesstill in Italy it is not possible to book smartphones in the S23 range. If the possibility were also extended by us, we could end up with a similar proposal by Samsung which allows us to reserve both one of the smartphones and the Galaxy Books which will be presented during the same Unpackedalso obtaining an amount ($ 100 in the USA) to use in the store Samsung.

