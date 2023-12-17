The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earphones. The discount reported by Amazon is 45%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €109. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon but will arrive in January.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earphones they have active noise cancellation which helps you not get distracted while listening to music. The battery promises up to 30 hours of battery life. It has touch controls that allow you to easily switch between music and calls.