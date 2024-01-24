Genoa – Sampdoria sporting director Mancini and scouting manager Giani were once again busy in Milan yesterday in a day of negotiations with managers and agents, including foreign ones, trying to invent something viable. Unfortunately, due to economic reasons, the one with Facundo Garcés, born in 1999, Argentine defender (with Spanish passport) of Colon. The Blucerchiati managers already had an agreement in principle with the boy, but the operation remains outside the budget. Also due to the absence of transfers (so far only Malagrida has left), complicated by the salaries received by the various Verre, Murru (yesterday on leave, his daughter Vittoria was born in Cagliari), La Gumina, Askildsen… The companies involved they ask for a share, Samp cannot grant it today.

Mancini and Giani are always looking for the central defender, The interest in Giorgio Cittadini of Monza remains alivebut owned by Atalanta, perhaps if an Alvarez-Sassuolo-style operation could be put together, that is, everything paid for.