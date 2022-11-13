Genoa – Is there a moment in which you have to give up? Yes, never. You must never give up in life, let alone on a football field where, at all levels, you still go to play. The Sampdoria seen yesterday against Lecce was once again bad, very bad, so much so that his fans have turned their backs and the last time it happened was at the time of Novellino coach, after a string of 17 games without a single victory.

Sampdoria was bad, but until the end they tried to score, indeed only at the end did they go fairly close to scoring. It is a very small signal but it must be caught. The players are obliged to do this in the first place. By improving their work, they will improve themselves. Until the end they can correct, perfect, finally show something beautiful. The figures on the match report, the 2-0 for Lecce, can be deceiving, but the names cannot.

Tomás Eduardo Rincón

Sampdoria are not so weaker than their opponents that he has met lately and from whom he has badly lost. It is true that she has gone all wrong for a few years now. The president who had received it for free from the Garrones ended up in prison, an event that more or less everyone expected since at the same time as the acquisition of the club they were trying him for a fraudulent bankruptcy.

It was gradually forced to sell the best players to make cash because the debt has grown to levels that are no longer sustainable. In attack, the most uncovered ward, was plagued by injuries. A negotiation led by the former Dorian champion Gianluca Vialli it did not materialize due to the exorbitant requests of the aforementioned president. Another negotiation that began almost a year ago, with implications that would have of the comedian if the situation were not so sad, never ends. It is obvious that all these events demoralize and discourage but woe to give up.

Sampdoria-Lecce 0-2: Marassi’s whistles after the defeat of the Sampdoria team





We need to improve the work, try to perfect it, embellish it. It must be done daily, with the utmost care. Maybe the day comes when a brushed cross meets the pumpkin of an attacker, a very rare circumstance in these dark Dorian days, and here is the goal that makes you win the game. And then you win the next one and the smile returns and people don’t turn their backs anymore but they applaud you because they gladly return to reflect themselves in you and in what you do. And you can find two small change to do some good trades at the repair market, even yesterday called into question by Sakic, deputy Stankovic who evidently still believes in it.



Sampdoria-Lecce, the protest of the Dorian fans in corso De Stefanis (handle)

You can do this by selling some players who no longer believe in it or maybe even don’t care (and you get the impression that some such individual is in the Sampdoria squad). And then, maybe, a team with a smile, a team that doesn’t just know how to lose as this Sampdoria does now, a sheikh really buys it. Or, if not really a sheikh, someone else who has some pennies and who he loves.