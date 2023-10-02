Even more than the four home defeats in as many games, the penultimate place in the Serie B table (it could be virtual because bottom-placed Lecco has three games less than Sampdoria), of the macroscopic errors in front of goal and in defense, of the advantages squandered systematically and in a flash, even more than all this it affects the behavior of the club.

On a day like yesterday, with the team beaten for the umpteenth time and leaving amid whistles in the first and second half, with a coach on the gridiron and a sense of despondency that hovers in the atmosphere, no one, among the many managers who occupy the new corporate organizational chart, felt obliged to say something. Not a sentence from Radrizzani, Manfredi, Legrottaglie, Mancini. Zero.

It would be surprising if it were just any company experiencing a hypothetical and comparable moment, it is even astonishing because it is a football club which, as such, is owned by thousands of people. The fans, for the warmth and civil passion they express, deserve a word. The coach also deserves it, who may have some responsibilities, but yesterday he was the only one from the club to express his thoughts.

Whether you consider exempting him, or want to think about it one night, even more so if you think about confirming him, you should say it clearly. For honesty, elegance, sense of family: some of the principles which the new Sampdoria club claims to be inspired by. —