Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has demanded several elections simultaneously in the country, seems to be moving in that direction. In a meeting held in his office this month, a common voter list has been discussed. This list can be used for the election of all local bodies including Lok Sabha, Legislative Assemblies. The government has introduced common voter lists and simultaneous elections as a way to save expenses and resources. According to the English newspaper The Indian Express, a change in the legal provisions related to it was discussed in the meeting held in the PMO.

There are two ways to bring a common voter list

A meeting was held on 13 August under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra. Two options were discussed in this. Firstly, Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution should be changed so that an electoral role becomes mandatory for all elections in the country. Second, state governments should be persuaded to change their laws so that they can use the Electoral Commission’s voter list for municipal corporations and panchayat elections. Apart from Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju, Panchayati Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar and three representatives of Election Commission attended this meeting.

What are the legal provisions?

Articles 243K and 243ZA relate to the election of local bodies in the states. Under these, the State Election Commission has been empowered to prepare the voter list and conduct elections. At the same time, Article 324 (1) of the Constitution empowers the Central Election Commission to prepare and control the voter list for all elections to Parliament and Legislatures. That is, commissions at the state level are free for elections in local bodies and they do not need to take any permission from the Central Election Commission.

Most states now use the Election Commission’s Voter List instead of their voter list for local elections. But Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir have their own voter list.

Cabinet Secretary will give suggestions in a month

Sunil Kumar appeared in favor of persuading the states in the meeting. Mishra has asked the cabinet secretary to talk to the states and put forth suggestions of next steps in a month. Quoting a former Chief Election Commissioner, The Indian Express writes that while the common voter list will save the exchequer, labor will also be saved. However, he said that this would require a broad consensus, which was not easy in view of the relationship between the Center and the states.

The BJP had promised a common voter list in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is simultaneously in favor of holding Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local body elections, which is also mentioned in its manifesto. The demand for a voter list across the country is not new. The Law Commission recommended it in its 255th report in 2015.