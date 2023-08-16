The case of the German influencer Dominic Wolf generated outrage towards the Colombian Football Federation on social networks. Wolf was forced to download several videos from his social networks in which he was wearing the Colombian National Team shirt.

“They told me that they are going to take legal action against me,” declared the German, who, in an interview with EL TIEMPO, said that the garment was his first connection with the country. He claimed to feel “sad, disappointed and even threatened” by the letter sent to him by the FCF.

The entity that manages Colombian soccer assured, in communication with this newspaper, that the problem is not that Wolf puts on the shirt, but that he uses it to carry out commercial activities of companies and/or brands that are not sponsors of the National Team.

“In our opinion, an illegitimate use of the distinctive signs of the FCF is being made under the terms of Decision 486 of 2000, since the use of the official clothing and shirt of the Colombian National Team has not been consented or authorized. by the FCF”, reads the letter signed by Andrés Tamayo, general secretary of the FCF.In the case of Wolf, he uploaded a couple of videos in which he is seen wearing the Colombian shirt promoting Andina beer, which is a direct competition for the main sponsor of the National Team, Águila. The pieces also appeared on the social networks of that brand.

This was the situation with Linda Caicedo and one of her sponsors

It is not the first time that the Colombian Football Federation has done so and, in fact, There is another case in which one of the great figures of the Colombian National Team, Linda Caicedo, is indirectly involved.



In February of this year, Linda was presented as the new image of Claro Colombia and during the event and in the first publicity pieces, the player appeared with a shirt very similar to that of the National Team, but without the FCF shield, the which was replaced by the Claro logo.

The Federation urged Claro to remove the pieces and later, Linda already appeared in other images with a totally different garment. It should be remembered that Movistar, Claro’s direct competitor, is one of the sponsors of the FCF.

What you want to avoid when presenting these cases is what is known as ‘Ambush marketing’, also called ‘parasitic marketing’.

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, on its website, defines ‘ambush marketing’ as “That type of marketing that is based on a competing brand and takes advantage of their advertising spaces for their own benefit.”

“This usually happens, for example, within a large event, in which the brand in question achieves visibility without having to pay a sponsorship fee, that is, it is about taking advantage of a specific moment of an event to do marketing at a very low cost”, adds the SIC publication.

