I will give background information to those who say they know nothing about the heart: Rosalía (singer) and Rauw Alejandro (singer) ended their relationship on July 25. Rosalía made reference to the boy in one of her performances and then the ex-fiancee began to argue with a guy on Twitter. You have to know how to monetize hints and Rauw Alejandro has not wanted to be less than, for example, Shakira, and she has released a single called hayami hana, in which he half asks Rosalía for forgiveness (the other half of the song is not clear to me). A theme cucumber full of rhymes in the infinitive, participle and diminutive that not even a teenager desperate for his girlfriend to come back to him after camp would sign. Go ahead of her that Rosalía is the girlfriend of Spain and we hate this guy for making her cry. But let’s get serious… Can you make a good song in 15 days? Well surely yes. Has it been a blow of inspiration? No. It has not been the case. It is neither the case of him nor is it the case of all the singers of trap and reggaeton that take already existing bases (this is what the music journalist Patricia Godes tells me) and put their pedestrian lyric glyphs on top of them and, haha, throw miles.

More information

Because music is no longer in the public conversation. There are the artists (some artists), but not the music. This week I have also read a singer (of the same style) telling nonsense like they sold her as a character, but they didn’t sell her music, because her music is irrelevant within the product. The headline of the interview? Her spirituality. They make you want to run out into the street and ask people where you can listen to some music, whatever it is. Something other than the same old song.

