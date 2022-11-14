Prior to its launch, God of War: Ragnarok was leaked, which caused endless spoilers. While some have managed to avoid seeing something they shouldn’t, it seems that the PlayStation 5 itself is conspiring against it, as recently Some fans have pointed out that one of the console’s features is revealing information ahead of time.

The PS5 has a feature that shows content from around the world for the games you’re playing. If you wishlisted or booked god of war ragnarok, the console thinks you’ll be interested in seeing things like YouTube videos about this installment. Nevertheless, this has caused people to be exposed to spoilers of the title.

Although it seems that Sony has no plans to fix this, you can avoid these kinds of spoilers yourself. All you have to do is go to the “Explore” tab in the Games section of the PS5 home screen. Click the button in the top right corner that says “Games in a row”, and here you can deselect God of War Ragnarok.

Thus, you won’t have to expose yourself to certain videos and avoid as many spoilers. On related topics, the developers of God of War: Ragnarok they were unhappy with the game prior to its release. Similarly, incomplete special editions of the title are reported.

Editor’s note:

One no longer knows where the spoilers come from. Considering that the game hasn’t even been out for a week, many people still haven’t finished this adventure, and want to take the time to enjoy this installment at their own pace.

Via: Life hacker.