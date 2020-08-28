‘Two smiling boys with a mug of beer’, by Frans Hals dated 1626.

Some paintings seem to have a power of attraction that exceeds the artistic, and the one entitled Two smiling guys with a mug of beer (1626), painted by Frans Hals (1582-1666), is among the most noted. On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday it was stolen from a museum in the town of Leerdam, in the Netherlands, and has now been made public. It is the third time something like this has happened with this work, according to police sources. In 1988 he disappeared along with View of the forest with blooming elderberry, signed by Jacob van Ruisdael (1628-1682) and were recovered after three years. In 2011, both pieces were stolen again and reappeared after six months.

After the second robbery, the museum, called Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden (the courtyard or square of Mrs. Van Aerden), reinforced its security and the room where the most valuable pieces hang, including that of Frans Hals, can only be seen with supervision. The center is closed due to the pandemic, and the agents came around three thirty in the morning as soon as the alarm sounded, but the thieves had already fled with the loot, valued at 15 million euros. The museum’s back door had been forced open and police believe they went straight to look for the painting. Citizens have been asked for help in case there were eyewitnesses to what happened. Arthur Brand, nicknamed the art detective, who has recovered, among others, paintings by Picasso and Dalí, warned on his Twitter account that he had set to work with this message: “The search has begun.”

Mrs. Van Aerden, who gives its name to the museum, was called Maria Ponderus by née. Widow of a notary, she had three children and lived to be 92 years old. She stipulated in her will the construction of a charity home for women. It was a type of charitable institution known as hofjes because they have an inner courtyard, and could also be autonomous communities of Christian women who dedicated their lives to the homeless. In this case, the 17th century art collection belonged to her husband and the property is featured in the catalog as a good example of 18th century artistic tastes.

The stolen Frans Hals oil painting measures 68 x 56 centimeters, featuring the two cheerful protagonists laughing with their mouths open. At the same artistic quality as Rembrandt, Hals was born in Antwerp and settled in Haarlem (Netherlands) when the Flemish city fell into the hands of Spanish troops during the war in Flanders. In his day he was a daring painter because he portrayed anonymous people, on the street, with the same care as if they were wealthy clients or members of the nobility. Children smiling and the spontaneity of their expressions were not frequent then in paintings, and he worked without prior sketch, making the eyes accompany the smile. Four of his 11 children made a living painting, and in an exhibition presented in 2013 in Haarlem itself, and also dedicated to Rembrandt, Rubens and Titian, it was clear that it was not forgotten. “The official story says that the Impressionists, colleagues like Monet, Manet and Van Gogh, recovered him because of the expressiveness he achieved, but the truth is that he never lost his clientele and worked until the end of his life; their debts were due to the family burden ”, explained Anna Tummers, curator of the Frans Hals museum in the city.