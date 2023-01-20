Irapuato, Gto. Of 75 cities of the country, Irapuato, once again, occupied the third place with a greater perception of insecurity, since 92.6% of citizens feel insecure, this according to the National Survey of Public security urban (ENSU) of the INEGI published at the end of 2022.

above Irapuatothey find each other fresnillo with 97.7% and zacatecas which obtained 93.3%.

In Leon and Guanajuato capitalthe other two Guanajuato cities that the ENSU contemplates, there was also an increase in the perception of insecurity, with several percentage points, compared to the end of 2021.

However, with the exception of Irapuato, also there was a percentage decrease from the last survey applied in September 2022.

In Irapuato, the 84.3% of people said they felt unsafe inside an ATM automatic on public roads; 66.4% in public transport; 76.8% within a bank, 82.7% of the surveyed Irapuatans over 18 years of age considered that crime will continue to be just as bad or worsen.

65.8% of citizens reported having been witness to a robbery or assault in the town; 49.2% testified to vandalism.

32.7% of Irapuatenses witnessed the sale of drugs; and 47.1 heard frequent shots with firearms around their home, nothing different from León, which accumulated 47.7%.

The 81.0% of citizens said they had changed Your habits to carry things of value; 68.3% also avoid allowing minors to leave the house;

69.4% do not want to go for a walk at night; and the 58.2% prefer not to visit relatives or friends. All this, because they do not want to be victims of crime.

In 35.9% of the households in Irapuato that were surveyed, they answered that there was at least one victim of crime; specifically, the 13.6% of these were victims of extortion.

They trust more in federal forces

In irapuato trust and qualify more effectively the performance and act of the Marineand the Mexican Armybut leaves in last place the Municipal and State Police.

Within the category of conflicts or antisocial behaviors, in Irapuato 73.6% stated that they had had some conflict or confrontation with their neighbor.

22.2% of the people of Irapuat considered their government’s actions to deal with problems to be efficient and only 27.0% claimed to have heard of a program or activity to prevent violence and crime.

According to 14.2% of citizens said they had contact with Public Security authorities, and 42.5% experienced corruption.