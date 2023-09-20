A spacious three-room apartment with a neat, bright bathroom in a vibrant student city for only 400 euros. Sounds like a good deal. Maybe a little too good. Exactly the same apartment is also offered for rent in the French city of Marseille. And in ten other cities. In the meantime, tenants have already paid hundreds of euros in advance for a non-existent apartment. “The desperation of home seekers is being eagerly taken advantage of.”