From: Patrick Mayer

How much hand luggage can holidaymakers take with them on Mallorca flights in the future? (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Rupert Oberhäuser

The EU Parliament is calling for uniform hand luggage rules on airplanes. The requirements for flights could become stricter as a result.

Mallorca – Extra fees for hand luggage are now a given for many airlines. At Eurowings, for example, only one small bag measuring 40 x 30 x 25 centimeters is allowed free of charge in the Basic tariff. According to the portal, if you pay extra (from ten euros), you can reisereporter.de Take larger bags with you into the cabin. At Condor apply according to the website on the other hand, the dimensions are 40 by 30 by 10 centimeters. Travelers can book larger pieces of hand luggage with this airline starting at 9.99 euros.

The European Parliament is now working to ensure that the hand luggage rules become more uniform and that the confusion is cleared up. It was at the beginning of October EU Parliament a resolution passed, which requires uniform price and size specifications for hand luggage on airplanes. A majority of MPs in Strasbourg, France, voted for this.

Vacationing by plane: EU Parliament calls for uniform rules for hand luggage

The goal: Traveling by air should become easier again – not just for destinations in Spain. Specifically: Prices should be easier to compare before booking. And hidden costs should be avoided. The EU Commission is now obliged to develop legally binding rules.

Mallorca flights: Hand luggage rules for holidaymakers are constantly changing

In its resolution, the EU Parliament refers to a ruling by the European Court of Justice from 2014. It states that hand luggage is considered an “indispensable part” of the carriage of passengers and no extra costs may be charged for it if the weight and size “meet reasonable requirements”. are equivalent to”. It is not possible to predict when a bill can be expected before the EU Parliament.

The member states of the European Union (EU) then – as in every other case – still have to implement the requirements. Meanwhile, the current design of the hand luggage rules remains quite dynamic. Like that Mallorca Magazine reports, the holiday airline Tuifly introduced new guidelines for hand luggage on November 1st.

Accordingly, the cheapest tariff is only sufficient for a so-called “personal item”. “Each guest is allowed to take a small bag on board. This must not exceed 40 x 30 x 20 cm and must be stored under the front seat. For example, a handbag, a small backpack or a laptop bag,” it says Travel provider website. A large piece of hand luggage weighing up to 10 kilograms can be booked during web check-in, writes Tuifly. This piece of luggage must not exceed 55 x 40 x 20 cm and must fit in an overhead compartment.

Despite rising costs and more rules, the Balearic Islands holiday continues to enjoy great popularity, while a suspected murder case in Mallorca is causing a stir. Between January and September 2023, 10.7 million tourists visited the Balearic island. This is what the German-speaking one reports Mallorca newspaper. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), this represents an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the previous year. (pm/AFP)