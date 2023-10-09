Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday drew parallels between Hamas and Russia in the wars in his country and in Israel, as a reminder that the conflict in Ukraine continues despite diverting attention and potentially aid to another area of ​​the world, something the Kremlin already boasts about.

“These days our attention is focused on the Middle East. No one will ever be able to forget what the terrorists did in Israel,” said the president, of Jewish origin, during a telematic speech at the annual session of the NATO Assembly held in Copenhagen.

“And the Israelis themselves, The Israeli journalists who were here in Ukraine, who were in Bucha, now say that they saw the same evil as that caused there for Russia,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president maintained that the only difference is that in the case of Israel, “a terrorist organization” attacked. in reference to the Islamist movement Hamas, while in Ukraine he attacked “a terrorist State.”

Israeli police and rescue personnel search the site of a rocket attack from Gaza in Beitar Illit.

“The stated intentions are different, but the essence is the same. “You see the same blood in the streets, the same civilian cars shot at, the same bodies of tortured people,” he stressed.

Zelensky also stressed that, just as Iran supports Hamas, it does so with Russia through the supply of kamikaze drones. Shahed that are used in Ukraine.

The president’s call not to forget about Ukraine comes as Kiev is already concerned about the continuity of US military and financial aid amid disagreements among some Republicans in Congress over assistance to Ukraine.

Now that attention has turned to Israel, its problems may accumulate even more.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.

US President Joe Biden conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that “additional assistance for Israeli defense forces is already on the way and more will be coming in the coming days.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba acknowledged in an interview with Forbes Ukraine magazine that “the closer the US presidential elections get, the more difficult times there will be” for his country in terms of US support.

The US has in recent days reaffirmed its unwavering support for kyiv. The Telegraph newspaper assured on Saturday that Biden intends to ask Congress for $100 billion for Ukraine, the largest aid package to date, so that that country has enough aid until the 2024 presidential elections.

I do not think that anything will influence in any way the support that the EU provides to Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has also promised to continue helping Ukraine, most recently today.

“I do not believe that anything influences in any way the support that the EU provides to Ukraine. This is beyond any shadow of a doubt,” community spokesman Eric Mamer said Monday at the European Commission’s (EC) daily press conference. ).

Asked this Monday about kyiv’s fear that American aid will now go to Israel and not Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov criticized the Ukrainian authorities for their “suspicious” statements.

However, he reiterated that “the process of stuffing (…) kyiv with weapons in one form or another will enter a downward trend,” due to the West’s “emotional fatigue” and “legitimate questions from foreign taxpayers about how their money is spent.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

In any case, he added, Russia’s war in Ukraine is being carried out “based on existing plans and everything is going according to them.”

Ukraine has already accused Russia of taking advantage of the war in Israel.

Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) denounced this Monday an alleged Russian operation that would have consisted of delivering Western weapons to Hamas captured by Russian forces in Ukraine to accuse the Ukrainians of having resold weapons to terrorist groups.

Coinciding with the Kremlin’s statements about the supply of weapons to Ukraine, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana assured today that the allies will begin “soon” to supply the F-16 fighters promised to that country.

He did not speak of specific deadlines nor did he reveal whether more countries will join the international coalition formed so far by 11 States to deliver fighter jets to kyiv.

“We need to make the coalition bigger and we need to do it faster. We are working to broaden and deepen it, so Ukraine can receive more F-16s,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the same conference.

EFE