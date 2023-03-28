Home page politics

The school massacre in Nashville joins a long list of gun attacks in the United States. Above all, the AR15 assault rifle is again in focus.

Nashville – Again they will USA devastated by a gun attack on a school. Six people died in the hail of bullets, including three nine-year-old children. Police shot dead the attacker, believed to be a transgender man, on the spot, bringing the death toll to seven.

It didn’t take long for the news from Nashville, Tennessee to reach the capital, Washington DC. US President entered the White House Joe Biden in front of the cameras to once again demand tougher gun laws in the USA. gun violence. What happened to him at Christian school was “every family’s worst nightmare,” Biden said.

AR15 assault rifles were again used in the attack. These are the weapons they want democrats ban in the US. But the republican reject any tightening of gun laws. “I again urge Congress to pass my ban on assault rifles. It’s time we start making progress,” he said Biden at a meeting with middle class officials at the White House.

Shooting sprees in the USA – AR15 assault rifle is a bestseller

The assault rifle with the designation AR15 was initially considered unpopular, especially among connoisseurs. The powerful gun lobby organization NRA (National Rifle Association) concentrated loudly political rather on the promotion of classic hunting rifles and handguns. The AR15 was considered useless for hunting and oversized for defense. But in the course of an increasingly extreme polarization, a perceived increasing threat and the resulting increase in armament, the AR15 became the absolute bestseller in the weapons industry.

Also very popular with members of the far-right Boogalo movement: AR15 assault rifles. (Archive image) © John C. Clark via www.imago-images.de

The semi-automatic assault rifle applies loudly Washington Post today as the best-selling rifle in the US. There is said to be at least one AR15 in 16 million homes across the country. Almost every manufacturer now produces an assault rifle of this type. According to an article in the FAZ Two-thirds of all gun purchases in the US in 2016 included an AR15. The image of the assault rifle can be found on T-shirts, they are available as key rings and table lighters.

A Republican representative from the US state of Alabama introduced legislation in February 2023 that would ennoble the AR15 as “America’s national weapon”. Like the news portal Newsweek reported wear im US House of Representatives even some Republican lawmakers like to wear a pin in the shape of the assault rifle.

The AR15 is also particularly popular with people who want to attack schools and shoot children. It is also used in terrorist attacks and other killing sprees. Loud New York Times and Washington Post Attackers used assault rifles in 10 of the 17 deadliest rampages and terrorist attacks since 2012.

Shooting sprees in the US using AR15 assault rifles

2012: Aurora, Colo : A man armed with an AR15 enters a cinema and kills twelve people.

: A man armed with an AR15 enters a cinema and kills twelve people. 2012: Newtown, Connecticut : A shooting spree at an elementary school kills 28 people, including 20 children. The perpetrator, armed among other things with an AR15 assault rifle, then shoots himself.

: A shooting spree at an elementary school kills 28 people, including 20 children. The perpetrator, armed among other things with an AR15 assault rifle, then shoots himself. 2015: San Bernardino, California : In a terrorist attack, two assassins kill 14 people with AR15 assault rifles, among other things.

: In a terrorist attack, two assassins kill 14 people with AR15 assault rifles, among other things. 2017: Sutherland Springs, Texas : A man enters a Baptist church with an AR15 and shoots 26 people dead.

: A man enters a Baptist church with an AR15 and shoots 26 people dead. 2017: Las Vegas, Nevada : A 64-year-old man opened fire on people attending a music festival from a hotel room. 60 people die. In total, the man had 24 firearms in his suite, including an AR15 semi-automatic assault rifle.

: A 64-year-old man opened fire on people attending a music festival from a hotel room. 60 people die. In total, the man had 24 firearms in his suite, including an AR15 semi-automatic assault rifle. 2018: Parkland, Fla : A 19-year-old man shot dead 14 students and three adults in a school – armed with an AR15.

: A 19-year-old man shot dead 14 students and three adults in a school – armed with an AR15. 2018: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania : In an anti-Semitic terrorist attack, an attacker kills 11 people in a synagogue, most with his Colt AR15.

: In an anti-Semitic terrorist attack, an attacker kills 11 people in a synagogue, most with his Colt AR15. 2021: Boulder, Colo : Ten people die in a supermarket shooting. Murder weapon: a Ruger AR15.

: Ten people die in a supermarket shooting. Murder weapon: a Ruger AR15. 2022: Uvalde, Texas : At an elementary school, an 18-year-old boy kills 21 people, including 19 children, with a Daniel Defense AR15.

: At an elementary school, an 18-year-old boy kills 21 people, including 19 children, with a Daniel Defense AR15. 2022: Buffalo, NY: An 18-year-old boy shoots dead ten people in a supermarket armed with a Bushmaster AR15.

But even if in Australia, for example, a rampage in 1995 that killed 35 people led the conservative government to ban all assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons within a few weeks, that doesn’t mean much for the USA. In 2023 alone, the authorities counted 133 so-called “mass shootings” – i.e. firearm attacks in which at least four people were hit (injured or killed). 141 people died and 365 were injured.

Still, there is little sign that Republicans are prepared to back down from their position and seriously tighten gun laws in the US. (Daniel Dillmann)