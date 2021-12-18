The activities of the Samaliah Spring 2021 Forum, organized by the Activities Department at the Emirates Heritage Club on Samaliya Island, and at the club’s centers’ headquarters, will start today, and will continue until December 30, with the participation of students affiliated with the club.

Director of Activities Department Saeed Al-Mannai said that the Samaliah Forum returns this year after stopping for two consecutive years due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, as some of the attendance activities that were organized by the club stopped, and turned into virtual activities.

He added that the forum constitutes one of the most important heritage activities organized by the club with the aim of preserving the national identity, consolidating the values ​​of adherence to customs and traditions, and promoting the heritage of parents and grandparents in the hearts of the new generation, in order to make our heritage a cornerstone with which we proceed towards the next 50 years.

Al-Mannai indicated that the club is keen to provide the highest levels of prevention and safety for the participants, students and heritage trainers, as precautionary measures issued by the concerned authorities are applied to ensure protection from infection with the Corona virus. The club’s affiliated centers such as camels, equestrians, folk games, heritage ship tours, environmental tours in the mangrove walkway, and heritage workshops on traditional fishing, diving and pearl mining tools.



