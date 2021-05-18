The Frigoríficos del Morrazo is obliged to win this Wednesday at Helvetia Anaitasuna (20:30) to continue with options to remain in the Asobal league, after his defeat in Nava (19-18), together with Gudalajara’s victory against Ademar (30-26), has left him with no margin for error in fourth place by the tail.

The team led by Nacho Moyano has only two games left to add the necessary points to save themselves, since on the last day they will visit the intractable Barcelona at the Palau. And the first final is against Anaitasuna, who has just scored a point on the Huesca track.

Frigoríficos can only beat the team led by Quique Dominguez and hope that Guadalajara does not score against Incarlopsa Cuenca, in another of the games postponed due to covid-19. The chances of victory for the Canadian team will go through maintaining the defensive level of the last games and, above all, avoiding losses of the ball in the positional attack so that Anaitasuna can deploy their lethal counter-attack game.

Helvetia Anaitasuna travels with the idea of ​​adding two points after the good point achieved on Saturday in Huesca,. “We know how they are going to behave and I don’t think there are many doubts about how we are going to do it,” Anaitasuna’s coach Quique Domínguez said about the appointment. The situation in Cangas will mean that Domínguez’s pupils will have to apply themselves in defense and attack to stop the envestidas of some Galicians who need to get a good result.

“He is competing very well against teams and squads theoretically superior to them, and achieving great results. It is going to be a tough and difficult game”, Domínguez has warned about the dynamics that Cangas is dragging on.