To know

In this 2023, 150 years of the birth of Saint Teresita of the Child Jesus and 100 years of her beatification are celebrated. Her relics were in St. Peter’s Square with Pope Francis, who will dedicate an Apostolic Letter to her. He noted that the saint is the Universal Patroness of the Missions, although she did not leave her monastery, since from there she supported them with her prayers and sacrifice. She was a Carmelite nun who defined herself as “a small grain of sand.” In fragile health, she died at just 24 years old. Her great desire was to be a missionary and forever. Her life was not easy. She said that she obtained from others “more thorns than roses”, but she accepted everything with love, patience, offering her illness and her misunderstandings. She did it with joy for the Church.

To think

The apostolic zeal of Santa Teresita was directed above all to the most distant sinners. One episode reflects it. A criminal named Enrico Pranzini had been sentenced to die on the guillotine for a triple homicide. The criminal refused to repent before God.

Saint Teresita, still a child, was moved and asked God for the salvation of that soul. She prayed and offered many sacrifices. Pranzini was executed. The next day Teresita read in the chronicle of his execution in the newspaper that Pranzini, before dying, picked up a crucifix and kissed his sacred wounds three times! Teresita was very happy with the evidence that God had heard her.

To live

Saint Teresita proposed “to console Jesus, to make him loved by souls, because Jesus is sick with love and the sickness of love can only be cured with love.” Her example is for everyone, because no matter what we do, we can always collaborate in spreading the Gospel, so that they love God. And without calling ourselves missionaries, we will be if we are witnesses of God’s love.

Pope Francis commented that the Church, before many methods, needs hearts like Teresita’s that attract God’s love and invited to ask for the grace to overcome our selfishness and ask for the passion to intercede so that Jesus is known and loved.

