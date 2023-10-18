People buy cell phones in a Grupo Éxito store, in March 2022. Sebastian Barros (Getty Images)

Grupo Éxito announced this week that it is changing ownership. The Calleja Group of El Salvador has agreed with the French conglomerate Casino, until now the majority partner of the chain of Antioquia origin, to acquire 100% of its shares to take control of the largest supermarkets in Colombia. In the absence of authorizations from the Superfinanciera and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the local Colombian and American regulators, the transaction launched by Calleja will be executed through a Public Acquisition Offer (OPA) in both countries for a maximum amount of 1,175 millions of dollars.

Apparently all the actors benefit from the agreement. Casino, with serious financial storms and plans to divest at least half of its subsidiaries in South America, obtains some liquidity to cover the debts that have it on the verge of ruin. Calleja, the first retail group in El Salvador, expands its operations and assumes a dominant position in a strategic business in Colombia, with stores also in Brazil and Uruguay.

The transaction contemplates the acquisition of at least 51% of the projected shares, the voting rights and 13.3% of shares that Casino’s subsidiary in Brazil, Pao de Açucar (GPA), has in Éxito. The offer from Calleja, which has more than six decades of history and is the owner of the popular Súper Selectos chain in its country, is $0.9053 per share. This means that Casino’s direct participation would represent around 400 million dollars, while GPA’s would reach around 156 million. The pre-agreement establishes that Salvadorans will pay in cash.

“The price offered per share will be reduced by any extraordinary distribution of dividends or any other distribution, payment, transfer of assets (…)”, reads a statement from the French consortium dated in Paris on Monday, October 16. Following the news, the price of Grupo Éxito’s shares soared 33% on Tuesday on the Colombian Stock Exchange. A sign that can be interpreted as a boost to the absorption of one of the flagship Antioquian businesses by a Central American company that has 110 warehouses.

The company takes the surname of its founder, Daniel Calleja, a Spanish migrant who in the 1950s entered the market business with a store called Sumesa. A story parallel to that of Éxito, which was born in a warehouse in the center of Medellín in 1949 with the founding objective of selling scraps and textiles. Years later the business expanded and products were added to emulate the experience of the Carulla supermarkets in the capital, founded by a Catalan merchant with the same last name. El Éxito, acquired by the Bogotá chain years later, has a workforce of 40,000 employees in Colombia alone.

Salvadoran Juan Carlos Calleja Hakker, grandson of patriarch Daniel and former candidate for the presidency of El Salvador, is today in charge of the operation. The 47-year-old tycoon specialized in business administration at a New York University and at his young age has beaten the experienced Cali banker Jaime Gilinski to stay with Grupo Éxito. The shrewd Colombian businessman, owner of one of the five largest fortunes in the country, had launched two offers in the middle of the year to take over 96% of the Brazilian GPA’s stake in Grupo Éxito.

The 66-year-old tycoon’s first bet was at the end of June and amounted to $836 million ($0.67 per share). The second onslaught came two weeks later, in early July. It was a bet on a lower GPA acquisition target at a 20% higher price: $0.89 per share.

Both offers were rejected. Since then there have been no new statements from a family clan exposed in recent months to media monitoring on behalf of its crusade to buy the multi-Latin food company Nutresa in a long and arduous battle with the so-called Antioqueño Business Group.

