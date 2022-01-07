Made from grapes grown in Campanha Gaúcha, on the border between Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay, the “cut number 2” of the Domenico Campanha Marselan & Tannat label has just arrived on the market in its new version, from the 2017 harvest. label brings some innovations that deserve to be highlighted.

The first concept-brand of the Salton Family, Domenico is the result of the work of the fourth generation at the head of the company and reflects the desire for experimentation motivated by the search for a unique identity for both Brazilian wine and sparkling wine. For this, the Salton Family created a work philosophy called “Lab”, whose purpose is to break patterns and find new paths.

While part of the wine, made from the Tannat grape variety (22%), matures for 21 months in French oak, the other part, from the Marselan variety (78%), does not go through wood. Thus, according to the producer, “the strength and structure, as well as the aromas that refer to the barrels, delivered by Tannat, are elegantly combined with the freshness, vivacity and delicate notes of fresh red fruit and jam, contributed by Marselan”.

Now available on the virtual store (www.salton.com.br), priced at R$ 105, the Domenico Campanha Marselan & Tannat 2017 wine, cut 2, expands the range of brand products created to honor the trajectory started more than 140 years ago by the immigrant Antônio Domenico Salton. The project also includes the red Marselan 2018 Campaign and the sparkling brut Domenico Giornata. “Combining tradition with the learning of different generations, we are currently seeking to translate the boldness that is in our DNA through distinct products that express the best of our regions and technical competences”, said Maurício Salton, the company’s CEO.

