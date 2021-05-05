It was a historical vindication of the residents of the area that, in the end, seems to have been heard. The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure will invest almost 455,000 euros in a work to reinforce protection against landslides on the slopes of the regional road that connects Archena with Ojós, in the area known as Salto de la Novia (RM-522).

This work, according to sources from the regional Executive, is part of the programming of actions to increase road safety on 93 roads affected by DANA. they represent a regional investment of 12.7 million euros. Currently, 80 performances have been completed.

The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, visited the works that started yesterday. They consist of stabilizing the slopes between kilometer 4.2 and 4.6, located on the left bank in the direction of Ojós, through the installation of containment devices and stabilization systems, according to the characteristics of each zone. “We will solve the instability of the practically vertical slopes in this section in order to avoid rock falls and mudslides that occur in episodes of intense rains, as was the case of the September 2019 floods,” explained Fernández Lladó. The work, with an execution period of four months, will consist of installing a mesh and an anti-flow barrier of debris.