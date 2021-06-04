The Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show in Madrid It shows a wide range of pre-owned cars from this Friday until June 14. Organized by IFEMA MADRID in its Fairgrounds, and promoted by the National Association of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts, GANVAM, this edition will be specially dedicated to efficient and environmentally responsible mobility.

Thus, this year will highlight the presence of ecological cars with numerous electric, hybrid and LPG models, among others.

Once again, the Show contributes to the rejuvenation of the country’s mobile fleet, offering visitors the opportunity to purchase a modern, effective and efficient vehicle, previously reviewed by TÜV SÜD, with special prices and guarantees offered by participating brands and dealers.

According GANVAM, highlights the growth of second-hand electric models, which gained prominence in the first four months of 2021, by increasing its operations until April by 2,320.5% compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 3,195 units sold.

The leading brands in the sector will offer, among their wide range of vehicles on display, the most ecological versions, among them stands out Audi, with its pure electrics and plug-in hybrids, which includes the flagship, the Audi e-tron.

Argüelles Automobiles presents, among others, a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 462cv AUT, national plug-in hybrid vehicle, with an autonomy of 36 km in electric mode.

Das Welt Auto has, for the first time, an exclusive space for ZERO emission vehicles and with the ECO label, thus releasing its e-DasWeltAuto identity. In this way, the company also wants to become a reference in the second-hand market for electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and CNG.

For its part, Ford Deysa presents the new Ford Kuga PHEV and the Ford Explorer, both with a ZERO label from the DGT.

Among the offer of Viñaras Brothers / Talauto Group some units of the new stand out PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID, rechargeable electric of the latest generation.

Hyundai go to the Show with 100% electric vehicles, from 20,000 euros.

Finally, the entire range of Lexus it is hybrid electric and rechargeable car.

One of the biggest attractions of the show is the wide variety of cars that customers can choose and try during the contest. Vehicles of all makes, segments and models adapted to the needs of the most varied public. All this gathered in a single place, for ten days and with the peace of mind that all the cars have been checked by TÜV SÜD before being part of the exhibition.

Together with the leading brands, multi-brand companies that attend the Show this year, also present an extraordinary range of cars of all models and segments, gathered in pavilions 6 and 8 of the IFEMA MADRID Fairgrounds.

ALD Automotive opens a new avenue in the rental business to promote among drivers a more affordable VO acquisition formula, with all the guarantees, and that contributes to the renewal of the national automobile fleet. This is ReDrive, a new rental option for individuals that offers drivers the possibility of accessing pre-owned vehicles with very flexible conditions adapted to the new mobility scenario.

ALD Automotive also markets the entire fleet due in the current year through the ALD Carmarket platform, both online for professionals and individuals, as well as in the ALD Carmarket showrooms distributed in various parts of the country.

Flex It will show more than 100 models of all brands and for all tastes. A carefully selected sample with very few kilometers and with very special offers to celebrate the return to this long-awaited event. Among the most attractive offers stands out a Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 74kW (100 CV) Black Edition, the fashionable urban crossover in a version with very careful interior and exterior finishes.

Flexing exposes also a BMW 3 Series 320d Auto Package M. A model with modifications to the engine, the exterior and interior, the paint, the wheels or the chassis that were thus chosen by its first buyer. It is an option with just one year and less than 20,000 km that combines power, elegance and glamor.

For those who care especially about the environment and are one of those who invest in the future, there will also be an eco and exclusive model: a 100% electric Kia Soul of which there are only two copies in Spain.