The effects of squall ‘Filomena’ they are still visible in various parts of the peninsula. As of today, they continue to send salt to the most affected areas of the country where snow first and ice later make correct communications difficult.

For undo snow and ice As quickly as possible, the San Pedro del Pinatar salt flats have shipped “almost 7,000 tons of salt to date”, as Carlos Alarcón, Director of Quality and Environment of Salinera Española in San Pedro del Pinatar, points out.

Most of the Pinar del Río salt shipments “have mainly gone to Madrid at a figure close to 90%,” says Alarcón, who comments that “we have not yet finished dispatching salt for deicing both in bulk and in bags.”

And it is that, the magnitude of the Nevada It has been such that “sales have increased in this month of January more than 50%, since we have sold in 14 days what we sell in a normal month”, has indicated the manager of the salt company, who compares this figure ” with the 400 tons that can be dispatched on normal days and not atypical like these.

The volume of sales has meant that in the salinas there has been more movement than usual also among workers. In this regard, Alarcón pointed out that “we have had to double shifts, although we have not had to carry out external hiring in these days, because we also have to supply salt to our regular customers.”

Annual salt extraction from salt flats of San Pedro del Pinatar it is found on average «in about 80,000 tons per year, which are usually obtained during the months of September and October, which depending on the weather and how the summer has been in terms of temperature and wind, we can extract something more for what the extraction can be extended for one or two more weeks, “says the Director of Quality and Environment, who estimates that this rate of salt shipments to mitigate the effects of the storm” will continue until the middle of the week to different parts of the geography Spanish”.