New appointment with “The Taste of Health”, the scientific study program curated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, dedicated to healthy eating. At the threshold of the Christmas holidays, the next episode, scheduled at 3 pm on Friday 17 December, will have as focus the pasticciotto, a typically Salento-shaped dessert in the shape of a boat, chock full of custard in a shortcrust pastry shell.

Tracing its history, pasticciotto can be defined as an “anti-waste” dessert. In fact, a legend tells that around the middle of the 1700s, in a period of economic hardship, a pastry chef from Galatina – a beautiful town in the province of Lecce – wanted to experiment with new recipes and after having prepared some cakes, advancing shortcrust pastry and cream in not enough quantities to pack others, he decided to use the ingredients for some other “mess”.

So, after having coated an oval copper mold with shortcrust pastry, he filled it with the remaining cream, covered everything with another thin layer of shortcrust pastry and putting it to cook, gave life to one of the gastronomic symbols of Salento.

At every party, and especially at Christmas, the pasticciotto cannot be missing on the Salento tables and today you can taste many varieties depending on the location in which you are. In its classic version this bundle of shortcrust pastry includes a simple filling of custard, but it is possible to find the round with blueberry, the variant with cocoa, the one with lemon cream, the lactose-free, gluten-free, mandarin or ricotta and figs. , multigrain with chocolate and orange filling, cream and sour cherries version and more.

There is, however, a limit to this delicacy, given that its qualities can only be listed for the palate. However, in the next episode of “ “We will try to describe the strategies to keep in mind so that the metabolic impact of the dessert is more manageable.

