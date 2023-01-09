The Sälen Conference | The commander of the Swedish Defense Forces tells of a painful realization: “We took the defense down too far”

Sweden is now putting a lot of money into its defense, but more is needed, says commander Micael Bydén. He is certain that Sweden and Finland will become NATO members.

Then scared, says the commander of the Swedish Defense Forces Micael Bydén.

It was the fall of 1982. Bydén had recently started his military service when the officers sent him on active duty. A foreign submarine had moved into Swedish territorial waters in Hårsfjärden off Stockholm.

Bydén, a conscript who had just turned 18, was involved in the search for a submarine. He was carrying a gun that was loaded.

“I laid around the clock in the Stockholm archipelago and chased a submarine. It was a real situation“, Bydén, 58, says now.

Lived cold war, and relations between Sweden and the Soviet Union were tense. According to Sweden, Soviet submarines had entered Swedish territory several times without permission.

That was also the case in the fall of 1982, the Swedes believe. However, no certainty has been obtained.

During the Cold War, Swedish conscripts got used to the presence of danger, Bydén remembers.

in the 1990’s however, everything changed. The Cold War ended, and Sweden began to downsize its military.

Almost all the units were closed down in just over ten years. In 2010, general conscription was abolished.

Sweden believed in peace, and did not invest in its own defense in the old fashion.

Then, in February 2014, Russia conquered Crimea, and in the summer of 2015, Sweden decided to invest in its defense forces again.

In the fall of 2015, Micael Bydén, a former air force commander, fighter pilot and conscript who chased a submarine, became the commander of the defense forces.

Throughout his time as commander, Sweden has sought to increase its defense forces. An acceleration phase is now underway, when Sweden, together with Finland, applies for NATO membership.

Micael Bydén spoke at the Almedalen policy weeks in Gotland in the summer of 2022.

Defense forces rebuilding is not an easy task, but it must be successful, says Bydén.

He is sitting in a hotel room next to the Sälen fells, where the traditional Sälen safety conference is taking place. In an interview with the Finnish media, Bydén tells how the rebuilding of Sweden’s defense is going.

“We took the defense down too far. We had a unique system built for the needs of the Swedes, where we were able to mobilize 850,000 people into a wartime organization. The resources on the civilian and military side were enormous,” Bydén describes the past.

According to Bydén, Finland’s current conscription system and the situation of the defense forces partly resemble what Sweden used to be.

“But Finland has stuck to it. We didn’t do it. It is clear that we were lulled into some kind of sense of security. It’s quite a painful realization when you find yourself in a situation where the world is turning in a different direction.”

Bydén reminds that the awakening happened already after Russia conquered Crimea, not until last February, when Russia started its major attack on Ukraine.

The revival should have happened already in 2008, when Russia was at war in Georgia.

“We took it easy then, we slept.”



February after the attack, Sweden decided to increase defense spending to the level required by NATO, i.e. to two percent of gross domestic product in the coming years.

Now Micael Bydén says it won’t be enough. Sweden’s defense needs even more money. How much, he can’t say yet.

There is a lot to do: hire more staff, keep current staff happy, build new infrastructure, acquire new material and new systems, market the defense forces and get young people interested in the defense forces. And at the same time we have to join NATO together with Finland. Among other things.

“All this is very expensive and takes time. For a long time we worked in a situation where we had little money but a lot of time. Now we are in a situation where the funding is in order, but there is limited time,” says Bydén.

A lot is also okay. Prime Minister in Sälen on Sunday Ulf Kristersson highlighted Sweden’s strengths, such as the defense industry and air force.

Good the news for Micael Bydén is also that the Swedes’ will to defend is high. After the Russian invasion, thousands of Swedes contacted the defense forces and wanted military training. By the end of last year, the Swedish volunteer unit Hemvärnet had received almost 30,000 applications.

“Experiences from the war in Ukraine show that the will to defend is based on a solid and strong society, where civil defense supports military defense. The will to defend is something that cannot be ordered from the outside, but is innate.”

The Defense Forces also strives to awaken young people in a new way. At the end of last year, the Swedish Security Agency sent a letter to all 16-year-olds telling them about the role of young people when the war broke out.

In Sweden, the duty of national defense applies to everyone over the age of 16, which not everyone necessarily knows, Bydén says.

“Getting information to schools is very important.”

Finland participated in the exercise of the Swedish ground forces in northern Sweden in 2019. Micael Bydén praises the cooperation between Sweden and Finland.

Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership is still without the ratification of Turkey and Hungary.

Micael Bydén is certain that Finland and Sweden will join NATO.

“It is based on such a simple argument that all 30 NATO countries have decided to invite us into the ratification process.”

Bydén also talks about his conversations with the commander of the Turkish Armed Forces.

“In discussions with my Turkish counterpart, we have agreed that it is a political issue that must be resolved at the political level.”

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg urged Sweden and Finland to be patient in Sälen. According to Stoltenberg, Finland and Sweden are already in a safer position than before submitting their membership applications.

Bydén also highlights the security promises that Finland and Sweden have received from the United States and Britain during the membership process. In addition, Bydén believes that Finland and Sweden will also receive support from NATO if the countries were to be attacked before the membership was confirmed.

“Nato could hardly fail to react if that were to happen, but there is no guarantee. We are not part of Article Five, but we are close partners.”

by Micael Bydén according to him, the current world situation is partly reminiscent of the times of the Cold War, when he chased submarines hard in the barrel.

“There are many similarities, but one big difference. Then the situation was static.”

Now Russia is bombing Ukraine, which is fighting for its survival. According to Bydén, the war can also turn in surprising directions.

“We cannot rule anything out. It is very possible that things will take a turn for the worse. Quick turns in new places. As long as the collective West sticks together, we have a good chance of keeping Europe united and continuing to support Ukraine. You can’t give up on that.”

Finland and Sweden prepared for Russian countermeasures when the countries decided to apply for NATO membership. However, such have hardly been seen.

Commander Micael Bydén was not surprised by Russia’s lackluster reaction, because Russia’s focus is now entirely on Ukraine. But you have to be alert, he says.

“Something can happen even today.”