Transfers of used cars and SUVs in the Region of Murcia fell 21.3% in February in comparison with the figures registered in the same period of 2020, reaching 4,859 units transferred, according to data from the MSI consultancy for the dealers’ employers, Faconauto. In these first two months of the year, the accumulated fall stands at 24.1% in the autonomous city with 9,246 sales, according to Faconauto sources in a statement.

TO Nacional level, transfers of used cars and SUVs fell by 16.6% in February compared to the figures registered in the same period of 2020, to stand at 143,828 units. In these first two months of the year the fall is 20.4% with 210,707 sales.

Regarding the age groups, February follows the trend of the previous months: Vehicles from 1 to 5 years old are those that show increases. Those in the 1 to 2-year bracket have increased by 27%, and those of 2 to 3 years have done so by 4.5%, while those of 3 to 5 years increased their transfers by 5.5%. On the other hand, cars between 6 and 10 years old fell by 12.6% and those over 10 years old by 17%.

«The figures for the sale of used vehicles that the month of February leaves us continue to place vehicles from 1 to 5 years in a relevant position, being the ages with greater appeal to buyers«, Indicated Ignacio de Benito, Chairman of the Board of Directors of niw.es, the digital platform for the innovative purchase of cars less than five years old as a dealer promoted by Faconauto.

De Benito highlighted young vehicles from 1 to 2 years old as the most competitive in the segment with results showing a trend towards a slight market recovery. “Undoubtedly, used cars less than five years old are still interested in their excellent advantages and continue to compete at the top level with new cars, contributing to the renewal of the car fleet,” he said.

As for the channels, rentingAs happened in January, it was the only one that has seen its sales increase by 22.3%. The most pronounced descents were starring the “Rent a car”, with a fall of 45.6% and tactical registrations, with 28.2%. For its part, the private channel has fallen by 16.7%, imports by 15.7% and sales by 15.6%. Likewise, dealers have had a market share of more than 20% and their operations fell by only 8.9%.

With regard to fuels, February follows the same trend as in recent months. The gasoline vehicles have fallen by 19.2%, and diesel by 17%, but both continue to account for most of the market transfers. Electric and some hybrids also continue to increase their sales, reflecting the momentum they are also having in the new vehicle market. The diesel / electric plug-in stand out have increased by 426%, the gasoline / electric plug-in by 145.5% and the Gasoline mild hybrid by 124.4%.