The used car sector is still growing and in particular the online sales channel for second-hand cars. The confirmation of this trend comes from the financial data of Autohero, a European portal specialized in online purchasing which closed 2022 with a turnover exceeding one billion euros and a growth of over 50% in the number of vehicles sold compared to the year previous. The German company exceeded 64,000 used cars sold, closing at +55% on 2021. For the first time since the company’s foundation, the annual turnover exceeded one billion euros, with a growth of over 80% compared to 2021 At the same time, Autohero’s gross profit increased by over 70 million euros (+369.1%).

Online offer: wide and immediate availability

Thanks to the synergies within the AUTO1 Group and its activities in Europe, in 2022 Autohero was able to offer a wide range of vehicles in its online shop, whose offer is renewed daily, which makes several thousand vehicles available of all makes and models and of different price ranges. All vehicles are exclusively owned by the company, can be ordered immediately and are delivered within a few days. Furthermore, through their profile on Autohero, customers can carry out, save and manage searches for specific categories of vehicles or models.

Autohero: ready for the challenges of the future

In 2022, the company further invested in its infrastructure and in improving the customer experience: one of the key development points was the opening of new production centers for used cars, which allow complete control at every stage of the sales process. reconditioning of vehicles and therefore a high quality of the same. Further centers were opened in Belgium, Spain and Italy in 2022 and a new opening is planned in the Netherlands in 2023. Furthermore, in order to ensure maximum security on the quality of your purchase, from the end of 2022 Autohero offers customers payment for the vehicle on delivery. The Autohero fleet has also been expanded, now it can count on over 160 trucks across Europe. The delivery of the vehicle with transparent trucks, in fact, is particularly appreciated and contributes to the general satisfaction of customers, as also demonstrated by recent internal surveys: out of over 4,000 customers interviewed, as many as 91%* indicated that probably, or very probably, they would buy one more car online from Autohero especially for experience with customer service, delivery and vehicle quality.