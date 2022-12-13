Sales of used cars and SUVs fell by 10.8% in November, reaching 167,539 units, chaining ten consecutive months of falls, according to data from employers’ associations

faconauto (dealers) and

ganvam (official and independent distributors). In this way, the used market accumulates a decrease of 5.2% so far this year, with a total of 1,692,953 units, which means that 2.3 used vehicles are being sold for each new vehicle.

In an analysis of sales by seniority, the data show how the

Lack of pre-owned vehicle stock has set the tone of this exercise. Specifically, the tensions in the supply chain have forced leasing operators, companies and rental companies to retain their fleet longer than usual, ceasing to feed these young models to the second-hand market. Specifically, operations with models less than a year old – which plummeted 36.6% at the end of last month – accumulate a drop of 17% so far this year. In his case, sales of used cars between one and three years old have fallen by 22.8% until November.

On the contrary, the data from the employers’ associations in the sector show how the operations with vehicles of

more than 15 years accumulate growth 7.3% so far this year, concentrating 38.5% of the market, representing a total of 652,280 units.

Regarding energy sources, operations with used diesel vehicles -which represented 57.7% of operations until November- have contracted 8.4% so far this year; while those of gasoline, for their part, have fallen by 3.6% so far this year, reaching 622,634 units sold.

According to Faconauto’s communication director,

Raul Morales«the used vehicle sales data for the month of November confirms the analysis that we have been doing throughout the year: the lack of cars from 0 to 5 years old explains the recurring falls, a situation that will not have an easy solution in the first months of 2023, although professionals are looking for new supply routes and betting heavily on the digital channel«.

«At the same time, the operations carried out between individuals, carried out by cars of more than ten years, maintain their worrying good health. The result is a used market that is less and less healthy and that makes the much-needed renewal of the car fleet difficult, “he adds.

For her part, the communication director of Ganvam,

Tania Puchedetails that “the forecasts suggest that the used market will deepen its fall in December and will close the year at around 1.8 million units”.

“In addition, we see with concern how the protagonist of the used market in 2022 is the highly polluting vehicle that is over 15 years old, which shows that the renovation of the park must become a cornerstone of decarbonization strategies to achieve the objectives set. . In this sense, it is urgent to implement effective scrapping plans that encourage the change of these old models for others with low and zero emissions », he concludes.