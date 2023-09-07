The Region of Murcia registered the sale of a total of 5,549 used vehicles in August, 4.41% less than in the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, in the domestic market sales increased by 1.3%, according to sources from the National Association of Vehicle Dealers (Ancove).

Of the total number of vehicles sold in the Region in the eighth month of the year, 4,821 were passenger cars (-5.84%) and 728 vans (+6.28%). In the first eight months, 51,760 second-hand vehicles have been transferred in the Region, with an increase of 2.09% over the same period in 2022. In the national market, sales accumulate growth of 2.6% in the year .

In the country as a whole, the sale of second-hand vehicles grew by 1.3% in August, with 161,140 units transferred compared to the same month last year. Passenger cars rose 0.7%, with 139,430 purchases, while the 21,710 vans sold represent 5.7% more than in August 2022. In the first eight months of the year, sales of used vehicles have grown by 3% in Spain, with 1.4 million units transferred, of which 1,237,670 have been passenger cars, with an increase of 2.6% over the same period last year, and 206,692 light commercials, 5.2% higher compared to the eight months of 2022.

decline in the oldest



Continued decline in older units. In August, 91,404 vehicles over 10 years old were sold, with a drop of 5.3% compared to August last year, although the segment maintains a market share of 56.7% in the month.

Of these, 79,443 were passenger cars (58.2% of the market) and 11,961 vans.