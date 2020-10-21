The sale of the Model RX of LG Signature OLED TV R, one of the most expensive TVs in the world, has started and you will be surprised to know its price. This very special TV from South Korean company LG, LG Signature Oiled TV R, is priced at 100 million won (about 64 lakh rupees) in South Korean currency. The price of this 65-inch TV was earlier stated to be Rs 44 lakh, but as soon as its sale started, its price was about Rs 64 lakh.

Now you would like to know what is so in this TV that its price is so high? So let us tell you what is special in this TV of about 64 lakh rupees.

What to talk about the features of this TV, the price speaks

Disappear like tv

First of all, let me tell you that the display of this TV is flexible, ie it comes out from inside a brushed aluminum casing speaker and then after watching the TV you can insert it inside the casing with the help of remote. LG claims that you can rollup this TV up to 50,000 times, that is, you can turn the TV in and out. It takes 10 seconds to rollup.

To say what the picture quality of this TV is, its self-lighting pixel technology is amazing and it makes the picture quality of this TV look amazing. It has a 100 Watt Dolby Atmos sound system.

Best in picture and sound quality

Can see a lot together

Talking about the rest of the features of LG Signature OLED TV R, a very special feature in this is that you can see something different at the bottom of it, like you are watching the film in most of the TV and in the bottom few inches If you want to see time, weather updates and breaking news etc., you can do this in the settings. It will be exactly like a foldable phone or double screen laptop. LG has currently started selling this TV at 6 stores in South Korea and in the coming years it will start selling in other parts of the world.

