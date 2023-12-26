Manzana It is one of the largest companies in the world, but not even they are above the law. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 have a function to measure the level of oxygen in the blood, a function that has violated a patent law in the United States, which has resulted in it being impossible to sell these products as of today.

That's right, as of today, December 26, 2023, it is impossible to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 directly from Apple, since the International Trade Commission, ITC, of ​​the United States United States has banned its sale. The only current model that has been saved is the Apple Watch SE. This decision is because the company behind the iPhone has violated a pulse oximeter patent established by Masimo. This is what the ITC commented:

“On October 26, 2023, the US International Trade Commission determined that Apple, Inc. infringed two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, Inc., both based in the United States. […] After careful consultations, the ambassador [Katherine] Tai decided not to overturn the ITC determination, and his decision became final on December 26, 2023.”

Originally, Apple tried to remove the blood oxygen measurement feature with an update, but the patent goes to the hardware level, not the software. For its part, the company can appeal the block to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, but it is unknown how long this would take.

This decision was not a total surprise. Apple was already expecting this result, so since December 21 it was impossible to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the company's online store, while physical stores stopped selling this product on December 24. Along with this, this promotion It also affects the Apple Watch Series 6, 7 and 8, and the first generation Ultrawhich can no longer be sent for repair.

For his part, Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, companies behind the patent in question, has indicated that is willing to reach an agreement with Apple, but the company has not contacted them. This is what he commented:

“So far they haven't called us. It takes two to tango.”

Apple is a company with a lot of resources. The question is not if they will find a solution, but when. Meanwhile, buying an Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 is impossible. On related topics, the first details of the iPhone 16 emerge. Likewise, Apple could delay the launch of the Vision Pro.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that a company of Apple's stature is not above the law. I hope the company takes this as a lesson, and avoids making the same mistakes in the future. What strikes me most is that this could have been solved by contacting the patent owners, but they have not done so.

Via: Hypertextual