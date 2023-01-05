PS Murcia Thursday, January 5, 2023, 15:03



Artisan pastry shops in the Region of Murcia have increased their sales of Roscones de Reyes Magos by between 10% and 20% this year compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic. This was stated by Juan Carlos Hernández, owner of Confiterías Maite and spokesman for the Regional Association of Pastry Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Arepa).

Hernández expressed his satisfaction at the recovery in sales volume, although he qualified that this year pastry chefs suffer from the increase in the prices of products necessary to carry out their work, such as eggs, butter or sugar.

Regarding the preferences of Murcian customers, the Arepa spokesman explained that they opt for products made based on the traditional recipe, as opposed to any innovation. Of course, roscones filled with artisan cream proliferate to eat them accompanied by original chocolate.

However, there are also those who prefer that the Three Kings candy contain, in addition to the usual surprises, other flavors such as cream, truffle, marzipan, Belgian or lemon chocolate cream and angel hair. Even masses of flavors, although these are chosen by a minority public.

Regarding the ‘Murciatone’, Hernández said that sales this Christmas have gone “very well” and the trade professionals are “very happy” with this sweet. It is a Murcian version of the Italian ‘panettone’ that reveals the essence of the Region through local products such as lemons, oranges, apricots, almonds and raisins.

Defense of the artisan product



As Hernández explained, the advantages of artisan pastry over that offered in large stores and other points are the quality and customization of the product. In this sense, he highlighted that the Region is, together with Catalonia, one of the areas that best maintains the artisan tradition in the field of pastry.

In addition, he pointed out that the artisan roscones are “long-lasting” because they are made “that night”, with “quality” materials, and not days in advance. The cream marks another important difference, since that of the industrial roscones, according to the pastry chef, is made with vegetable fat.

In artisan pastry, therefore, “quality over quantity” prevails, commented Hernández, to then point out that the sales of traditional establishments represent 20%, while those of large stores occupy the remaining 80%.