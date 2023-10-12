In a strange editorial published in the last few hours, the prestigious American publication Financial Times sets out the reasons why for the Japan there Nintendo sale it could have positive effects for the entire economy.
Basically, according to the journalist in question there would be two reasons main reasons why the sale of Nintendo could be positive for the entire Japanese economy, although it must be remembered that this is simply an editorial of opinion, therefore it should not be taken as an article based on proven facts.
Leo Lewis, author of the article, claims that the first reason would be to demonstrate in a practical way the value of some high-profile Japanese companies: the sale of Nintendo would place a precise quantitative value on the level reached by the Kyoto company, considering that this can often be underestimated within the Japanese industry itself.
The reporter mentions Microsoft, Disney, Apple and perhaps even Google and Sony as potential buyers, with an operation that could dwarf that of Activision Blizzard.
The biggest reason
The second reason, which may be of greater importance, is that Japan needs a breaking moment in its own economy, a sort of “shock therapy” similar to that which emerged in North America when Sony acquired Columbia Pictures in 1989.
This type of disruption is difficult to happen without an external motive, so the sale of Nintendo could have positive effects on the general revival of the Japanese economy.
Obviously the question is rather bizarre and should be taken as a simple point of view, but considering that Phil Spencer himself seems to still be dreaming of a possible acquisition of Nintendo, the thing could be seen from a more realistic perspective.
