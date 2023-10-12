In a strange editorial published in the last few hours, the prestigious American publication Financial Times sets out the reasons why for the Japan there Nintendo sale it could have positive effects for the entire economy.

Basically, according to the journalist in question there would be two reasons main reasons why the sale of Nintendo could be positive for the entire Japanese economy, although it must be remembered that this is simply an editorial of opinion, therefore it should not be taken as an article based on proven facts.

Leo Lewis, author of the article, claims that the first reason would be to demonstrate in a practical way the value of some high-profile Japanese companies: the sale of Nintendo would place a precise quantitative value on the level reached by the Kyoto company, considering that this can often be underestimated within the Japanese industry itself.

The reporter mentions Microsoft, Disney, Apple and perhaps even Google and Sony as potential buyers, with an operation that could dwarf that of Activision Blizzard.