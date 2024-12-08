Last month of Novemberwith one more working day than in 2023, the motorcycle and light vehicle closed with a total of 18,580 registrations, which implies a growth of 5.5%. In the accumulated year, the total amounts to 223,487 registrations, 5.7% more than the same period of the previous year.

The figures in detail

The market of motorcycles closed the month of November with 16,662 registrations, a 6.4% more than in 2023. By type of use, the country motorcycle grew by 67.4% (1,359 units), followed by the road motorcycle with 18% (7,528 units), while the scooter fell 8.2% (7,758 units). By distribution channels, all of them register positive data, with the rental channel being the one that registered the greatest percentage growth, with its weight in the market being reduced, with +185.5% (237 units).

Sales by channels

Once again the private channel was the one that drove the growth of motorcycles with a total of 11,732 registrations (+5.7%). For its part, the business channel registered a 40.4% increase (2,054 units). In the accumulated, the private channel is the only one that continues to grow with 10.4% (172,218 units). By displacement, in the month of November the motorcycles high displacement (>750cc) grew by 34.6% (3,280 units), the medium ones (125cc-750cc) grew by 3.2% (5,419 units) and those with low displacement (up to 125cc) experienced a slight decrease 0.2% (7,963 units)

As for the accumulated figures, the motorcycle market has accumulated growth of 7.1% with 200,192 registered units, with the private channel leading the way with a total of 172,218 registrations (+10.4%).

He moped closed November on a positive noteregistering a growth of 2.5% with a total of 973 units. The business channel drove these positive figures with a growth of 7.5% (144 units), followed by the rental channel with an increase of 126% (41 units), while the private channel decreased by 0.3% ( 650 pcs.). In the accumulated annual figure, mopeds fell 13.2% (11,950 units).

Light vehicles

Regarding the rest of the L category vehicle markets: the heavy quadricycles closed positively with an increase of 28.3% (403 units), while tricycles and light quadricycles They fell by 35% (218 units) and 7.2% (324 units) respectively. In the accumulated annual figure, tricycles registered a drop of 6.5% (3,519 units), while quadricycles accumulated a growth of 0.3% (3,194 units) in the case of light vehicles, and 20.7% % (4,632 units) in the case of heavy ones.

The sector thinks

For José María Riaño, general secretary of Anesdor: ”For another month, motorcycles and light vehicles continue to increase their presence in our cities and roads. A good news for the sector, but also for mobility, because these vehicles contribute to decongesting traffic and reducing emissions for the benefit of everyone. Dates are approaching when traffic jams become more evident, both in access to cities and in urban centers.”