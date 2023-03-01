The Guardian newspaper reported that the Glazer family wants an offer of at least 6 billion pounds, after two offers, one Qatari and the other from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, with a maximum of 4.5 billion pounds.

This means that the sale of the club, which won its first title in 6 years, on Sunday, by crowning the League Cup, may not take place before next May at the earliest.

The “Guardian” indicated that “there is hesitation among the six brothers in the Glazer family because each of them has its own view on any acquisition, but the sale has been under serious consideration by the family as a whole.”

The Qatari offer was the first with the “flexible deadline” on February 17, and included the “totally debt-free” full takeover of Manchester United.

On the other hand, Ratcliffe is a long-time fan of Manchester United, and he is one of the richest people in Britain, with an estimated net worth of 12.5 billion pounds ($ 15 billion), after the success of his global chemical company, Eneos.

“It appears that the bidders have not reached the £6 billion valuation set by the owners,” Ras Mould, investment manager at Manchester-based AG Bell, told AFP on Wednesday.