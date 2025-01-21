When Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, MAGA con artists and opportunists (Make America Great Again) were already trying to capitalize on the new Republican era, including himself. The weekend before the inauguration, the president launched $TRUMP, a memecoin to “celebrate the victory and have fun,” warning that it was not “intended to be an investment opportunity.” After making the announcement on X and his social network Truth Social, many wondered if the president’s accounts had been hacked.

$TRUMP cryptocurrency soars to $75 on its first day of life The new president’s memecoin surpassed the Dogecoin record in a relatively short period of time. $TRUMP rose from 18 cents to $75.

Everyone loves $TRUMP

However, within hours, thousands of people invested in the cryptocurrency. The sale was so successful that, at billions of dollars, it accounted for almost 90% of Trump’s total wealth. However, like many memecoins, the price of $TRUMP fluctuated wildly and fell significantly on Sunday, January 19, and the price decline continued on Inauguration Day.

At the time of his inauguration as president, the $TRUMP memecoin was worth just under $50 billion, with Trump retaining 80% of the coins. The currency, which is based on the Solana blockchain, allows anyone anywhere in the world to funnel money directly to the US president. First lady Melania Trump also launched her own memecoin, and although it has not achieved the same prominence as $TRUMP, the digital currency $MELANIA was worth almost $8 billion.

The President and First Lady have not been the only ones trying to capitalize on the hype generated by Trump’s second term and, in particular, his inauguration weekend. Since his first term, the tycoon has been a magnet for all kinds of gifts, many of them backed by his own team of marketingand which include everything from guitars and shoes to collectible cards and coins.

Cards, coffee, t-shirts, and Bibles?

Religion has also been on the table. Lee Greenwood, country singer, mentioned that Trump could use a special edition of the bible “God Bless The USA” for his inauguration, the same Bible that the singer has been selling with Trump since last March. The “Inauguration Day Edition Bible” has been on sale for $70, on Greenwood’s own website, along with hot pink and camouflage versions of the Bible. But by the time Trump took office, the Bible seemed to have already run out of print.

Other commemorative items have also gone on sale, from dozens of “Inauguration Day” t-shirts and hats on platforms like Amazon and Etsy to MAGA brand Victory Coffee’s special “Inauguration Edition” coffee roast. Even a Texas jewelry store is offering to give the president an 8-carat diamond in the shape of his head, in what appears to be a bid to lead the president’s “product line.”

And because Trump’s inauguration was moved indoors because of the cold, tens of thousands of people who received tickets to attend the event were unable to use them. People tried to cash in on the tickets, with dozens of listings on eBay offering them for up to $200 each. The tickets were distributed free of charge by members of the House of Representatives and bear a hologram and the signature of the office that issued them. Many have already been sold, and some sellers claim to have multiple tickets.

A dedicated website has also been created offering commemorative inauguration tickets, some for $900. It’s unclear who is behind the page, but it appears as the second result in a Google search for “commemorative inauguration tickets.” Scam and theft is not new in Trump world; Since the tycoon came to power in 2016, he and his sycophants have incorporated a wide range of tricks. With the express support of Trump, many figures have made entire careers scamming on issues such as stolen elections or covid denialism.

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Alondra Flores.