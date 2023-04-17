Retirement from active working life, which entails a reduction in financial resources for most people, together with the corresponding increase in the needs for benefits and services, pushes citizens to search for alternatives with a view to completing their pension. So more and more people are considering turning to their home -generally the greatest asset value that they have in their assets-, to seek financial peace of mind with which to face the cost of expenses and care in the home in a more comfortable way. old age. Above all, given the lengthening of life expectancy. And the property registrars confirm that this route, in which the usufruct of the house is maintained, is gaining more and more ground, since it guarantees the achievement of the extra income necessary to calmly face the present and the future.

In this way, it can be seen that in recent years home acquisitions have grown significantly in recent years under the mechanism known as bare ownership -consisting of the right of a person over a property that they own, with the limitation of not having right to its use and enjoyment, which correspond to the one who has the usufruct. In the case of the Region of Murcia, 59 operations were recorded during 2022, which represents an increase of 15.7% compared to the previous year.

And it is that in the real estate field, particularly in housing, the purchase and sale of this right is becoming more and more common, as revealed by the statistics of the Association of Registrars in the yearbook referring to the past year, “being foreseeable an intensification with the passage of time”, as they add in their analysis. Because “it is about obtaining an extraordinary income that allows to compensate for the loss of income that retirement entails,” highlights José Ramón Sánchez Galindo, dean of registrars in the Region of Murcia.

This is precisely the first time that this reality has been quantified, with the incorporation of this section in the statistical yearbooks, which will now make it possible to adequately measure this reality, as well as its evolution.

Assessment “With the income you can adapt the house or pay for a residence” Jose Ramon Sanchez Dean of the College of Registrars

“With the additional income obtained by using the home as a source of financing, older people can obtain the necessary financing to adapt the home to the new needs caused by age or to cover the costs of entering a residence.” And it highlights various alternatives, such as the sale of bare ownership, the donation with load, the life annuity and the maintenance contract – where the property is no longer retained, only the right to use and enjoy, or the right to obtain a service-, among others.

With respect to the closing figures for the year 2022, the total purchase and sale of bare home ownership in Spain amounted to 1,657. This result represents even greater growth than that registered in the Region, reaching an interannual rate of increase of 23.7%.

Thus, two years of constant growth have accumulated since the annual lows in the series of results, reached in 2020. In fact, the balance of 2022 represents the highest amount since 2014, registering in the last year, therefore, the maximum level of the last eight exercises.

From a territorial point of view, there are annual increases in eleven communities, compared to decreases in only five, maintaining only one result. The territories with the highest number of sales of bare home ownership during the last year were the Valencian Community (379), Madrid (293), Andalusia (287), Catalonia (157) and the Canary Islands (132).

In short, the trend is clearly upward, with the continuity of this commitment being foreseeable over the next few years due to its practical effectiveness, which is why the quantification and monitoring of this variable is especially interesting.

Within this formula, it must be taken into account that the usufructuary cannot sell the asset, since he is not its owner, although his usufruct right can, which is generally established for life, extinguishing at the time of the owner’s death. However, “in the case of community property, the increase is usually agreed in favor of the surviving spouse, in such a way that it is not extinguished and is consolidated with bare ownership until the death of the last spouse,” adds Sánchez Galindo.

On the other hand, in the case of the life annuity contract, it obliges the debtor to pay a pension or annual income during the life of one or more persons determined by a capital in assets, whose domain is transferred to him, of course, with the burden of the pension. . So the constituent of the rental contract is deprived of ownership and possession of the property on which these rights are constituted. While in terms of the so-called alimony contract, there is the obligation to provide housing, maintenance and assistance of all kinds to a person during their life, in exchange for the transfer of assets or rights.

In the event of taking advantage of the route of the donation of the house, the burden for the recipient to attend to the care or to provide the necessary food to cover the needs that the donor may have in the future comes with it. Unlike the previous two, the donation is a free business.

Finally, other traditional sources of financing should be mentioned, such as ordinary income, either in the form of a loan or credit, which in the event of non-payment may lead to the foreclosure of the property; and the sale with a deferred term, which allows the transfer of the property with an agreed price and the accrual of interest that is deferred over time and periodically.