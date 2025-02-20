The sale of homes increased by 10% by 2024. In total, last year 641,919, 58,268 more than in 2023 in which it is its second best exercise since 2007 after the data of 2022, in the same line as the mortgage market .

The provisional data of 2024 published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) indicate that the sale of homes returns to the promotions after the 10.2% setback that was experienced in 2023, when about 582,000 operations were carried out.

The closure above 600,000 operations It has only happened in three exercises From the beginning of the series in 2007: that same year of the premiere of statistics, when more than 775,000 operations were carried out before the outbreak of the real estate bubble; In 2022, with 650,000 sale, and in 2024, with 641,919 transactions.

The final impulse came from The 50,337 sale that were closed in Decemberwhich meant an advance of 37.7% year -on -year. In monthly variation, as was also reflected in the statistics of mortgages known yesterday, there was a fall, in this case of 7.3%, that the sector blames the lower Christmas month of the Christmas month.

Not so much new home was sold since 2013

Although the advance of new housing sales almost quadrupled that of the one used, in absolute terms it is the second hand that cups most of the transmissions closed last year. According to INE data, in 2024, 506,867 was made on used homes, 6.9% more than in 2023 and the highest figure since 2007 after 533,807 of 2022. Operations on new floors, meanwhile, are They fired 23.4%, until 135,052, the greatest number for this typology since 2013.

The data of the advance of the new housing is part of a tension context in the real estate market that encourages the low supply for the existing demand.