The sale of homes in the Region of Murcia in February it fell 0.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, to 1,511 operations, less than the drop in 4.3 percent of the national average. This is the smallest decrease registered in Spain by communities, according to data published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

For every one hundred thousand inhabitants, in the whole country there were 115 merchantings of houses, 129 in the case of the Region of Murcia. In the Community, of the 1,511 sale and purchase transactions recorded in February, a high percentage was carried out on free dwellings (1,375).

Considering the age of the buildings, 306 operations corresponded to new homes, 1,205 were related to used buildings and 136 to protected homes.

In addition to purchases and sales, in February a total of 2,611 transactions were carried out on homes, of which 1,511 were purchases, 391 were inheritances, 148 were donations, a swap and 560 transactions of another type.

Total, in February, 4,713 urban farms were transmitted in the Region through 2,540 purchases and sales, 623 inheritances, 264 donations, three exchanges and 1,283 other types of operations. And it is that, in addition to the transactions on housing, there were also 236 on plots and 1,866 on urban of another type.

Likewise, transfers were made on 1,267 rustic properties, among which 333 inheritances, 588 purchases, 100 donations, two exchanges and 244 other types of operations were registered.

With these data, and between rural and urban farms, in February 5,980 farms were transmitted in Murcia, which represents a decrease of 28.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, compared to the drop of 8.6 percent in the whole of the country. This volume of operations represents an average of 512 per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than the average for Spain (475).