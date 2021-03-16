The impact of the coronavirus crisis continues to leave its mark on the Spanish real estate market. The sale of homes It started the year with a year-on-year fall of 15.4% in January, breaking the two-month streak of increases (also year-on-year) and scoring its biggest decline since July 2020.

Despite everything, experts in the sector are optimistic because the fall compared to January 2020, the 39,753 registered housing transactions did rise by 10.1% during the first month of the new year compared to December, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Ferran Font, director of studies at piso.com, is confident and indicates that “with these data, the year that should lead us to normalization begins.” In his opinion, in the coming months the statistics will improve, accompanying the expected economic recovery. “However, the reality will depend on the confirmation of the success expectations of the vaccination and the possible appearance of new waves of the pandemic”, he indicates.

Other factors that, as they explain, will determine the evolution of sales during this year will be the probable legislative changes in housing, the increase in the unemployment rate «or the possible decrease in the economic capacity of demandTherefore, public administrations will play a decisive role in maintaining the necessary stability ”.

The data published this Tuesday comes after a 2020 marked by the coronavirus crisis, a period in which the sale and purchase registered a fall of 17.7% compared to the previous year, marking its biggest adjustment since 2011.

Behind the fall of January, it was noted, in a special way, the decrease in operations on used homes by 18.8%, to 31,337 transactions and, to a lesser extent, the 0.4% decline in transactions for new homes, to 8,416 transactions, the highest figure since February last year.

90.7% of the dwellings transmitted by sale in the first month of the year were free dwellings and 9.3% were protected.

The sale of free homes fell by 16% year-on-year in January, to 36,069 operations, while that of protected homes fell by 10%, adding a total of 3,684 operations.

Data by regions



Last January, the highest number of home sales per 100,000 inhabitants occurred in the Valencian Community (139) and Andalusia and La Rioja, both with 125.

In absolute values, Andalusia was the region that carried out the most transactions on homes in the first month of the year, with 8,376 purchases, followed by Catalonia (6,356), the Valencian Community (5,577) and the Community of Madrid (5,277).

Fifteen communities presented negative annual rates in the number of home sales in January, while only Cantabria and Navarra increased their operations, with increases of 4.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

The largest year-on-year decreases occurred in the Canary Islands (-52.2%), Murcia (-30.4%), the Balearic Islands (-28.5%), the Basque Country (-21.8%) and La Rioja (-19, 4%).