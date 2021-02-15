The sale of homes in the Region of Murcia fell by 12% in 2020 compared to the previous year, to 14,677 operations, while in the national group it fell by 17.7%. Its about sixth smallest decrease by communities, from an index that fell in all the autonomous regions, according to data published this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

For every 100,000 inhabitants, 1,109 sales were registered throughout the country of homes, more than in the Murcia Region (850). In the Region, of the 14,677 sale and purchase transactions recorded in 2020, a high percentage was carried out on free homes (13,092).

Considering the age of the buildings, 2,840 operations corresponded to new homes, 11,837 were related to used buildings and 1,585 were protected. In addition to purchases and sales, in 2020 a total of 27,974 transactions were carried out on homes, of which 14,677 were purchases, 3,628 were inheritances, 1,122 donations, 34 exchanges and 8,513 other types of transactions.

In total, in 2020 they were broadcast in the Region 46,656 urban farms through 23,731 purchases and sales, 5,702 inheritances, 1,923 donations, 83 exchanges and 15,217 other types of operations. And it is that, in addition to the transactions on housing, there were also 2,491 on plots and 16,191 on urban of another type. Likewise, broadcasts were made on 11,100 country estates, among which 3,086 inheritances, 4,572 purchases, 908 donations, 24 exchanges and 2,510 other types of operations were registered.

With these data, and between rural and urban farms, in 2020 57,756 farms were transmitted in the Region, which represents a decrease of 12.4% compared to the previous year, compared to a decrease of 17.9% in the country as a whole . This volume of operations represents an average of 4,949 per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than the average for Spain (4,513).

In December, the sale of homes in the Region of Murcia increased by 2.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, to 1,089 operations, while in the national group it increased by 3.7%. This is the eleventh largest increase by communities.

Between rural and urban farms, 4,271 farms were transmitted in the Murcia Region in December, representing an increase of 0.9% over the previous year, compared to the 9.1% growth in the country as a whole. This volume of operations supposes an average of 366 for every one hundred thousand inhabitants, lower than the average for Spain (402).