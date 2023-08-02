Whatever happens, and beyond the delay of the movement, it is a fact that Ousmane Dembélé will be a new PSG player this summer. This is a transfer that has been cooking for 365 days and now the winger has made the decision to make it real. In his contract renewal, in addition to the general purchase options applicable to the whole world, the former Rennes player included a special option only for the French capital, which indicates that its price will always be 50 million euros for they.
At Barcelona they are clear that this is practically inevitable and they did not waste time trying to change the player’s mind but rather chose the right replacement. In addition, the departure of the winger gives the Blaugrana team the opportunity to reinforce other areas of the field and not only focus on finding a direct replacement for the French winger, former Borussia Dortmund. Now, one of the priorities for the closing of the market is to get the signature of a right-back.
As we previously informed you in 90min, the Culés were already negotiating the signing of Iván Fresneda, one of the biggest promises in Spanish football, but due to the margin that the sale of Dembélé opens, the club wants to aim for a bigger objective. In this case, the name on the table is that of João Cancelo.
Now, the Barcelona team will knock on Manchester City’s door to define if, with the club’s new financial conditions, the Portuguese is a viable target and, if it is not, they will return to the charge for the youngster from 18 years old who works for Real Valladolid.
