Phillipe Coutinho, the most expensive signing in the history of Barcelona –120 million euros plus 40 variables to Liverpool in 2018– has been transferred for 20 million to Aston Villa. The amount is half of what was included in the transfer contract clause that both clubs signed in January when the 29-year-old Brazilian left the Camp Nou.

The operation, in any case, was celebrated by all three parties: Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard are delighted with a player who was already a teammate of the coach at Liverpool; Barcelona recovers 20 million and reserves 50% of the capital gain from a future sale of the striker; and Coutinho feels much more comfortable in Birmingham than in Barcelona.

The pressure of the Camp Nou was able to the player. He did not get along with a crowd that received him with an ovation and fired him with whistles after a variable halftime that included a loan to Bayern Munich in 2019. The German team paid Barça 8.5 million for his loan, took over the record from player and lined him up in the quarterfinals of the Champions League when he beat Barça 2-8, precisely with two goals from the Brazilian.

The striker, who played 39 games and scored 11 goals for the Bundesliga champion, took his own way to get revenge for the anger from the Barça fans after not celebrating a goal and covering his ears in a European Cup match played in April 2019 against Manchester United.

Coutinho ultimately symbolizes the failure of the sports policy of the board of former president Josep María Bartomeu. The board lost the oremus in the summer of 2017 with the departure of Neymar to PSG and squandered the 222 million received by the Brazilian’s termination clause on signings such as Coutinho and Dembélé (105, plus 40 in variables).

The subsequent incorporation of Griezmann certified the loss that has led to the ruin – the debt is about 1,300 million – to the Barça entity chaired a year ago by Joan Laporta. Bartomeu became obsessed with finding the striker who would complete the trident with Luis Suárez and Messi and the story ended with the departure of the Uruguayan (Atlético) and the Argentine (PSG).

It did not help Coutinho to occupy an indefinite position in a team as orthodox as Barça. He was never Iniesta’s replacement, as some of his supporters at the Camp Nou claimed. The best of his seasons was, in any case, the first. As of January 2018, when he arrived from Anfield, he has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in the 22 games he has played in the League and Cup.

It did not transcend, however, in his second season, despite the fact that Valverde lined him up in 54 games. He scored 11 goals, in addition to having five assists, a statistic that the Camp Nou fans were not satisfied with. The transfer to Bayern was not a remedy either because the German club did not exercise the 120 million purchase option and Coutinho returned to Barcelona.

Koeman was delighted to receive him in the 2020-2021 season after the departures of Luis Suárez and Rakitic. The forward, however, played 14 games, scored three goals and was injured in the external meniscus of his left knee on December 30, 2020. He had to undergo surgery three times and did not reappear until September in a European match against bayern.

The last season was his pass in January on loan to Aston Villa. Barcelona needed to lower their wage bill, and Coutinho’s record was close to 16 million euros, while the player needed minutes to also maintain his position in the Brazilian team with a view to the World Cup in Qatar. Aston Villa was and has been the solution and a relief for Barça as well.

“He is a brilliant signing because he is a professional model and his impact on the group has been very good”, affirms Gerrard, delighted with Coutinho, who will sign a contract until 2026. The player from Rio de Janeiro has lined up in 16 games and has scored four goals since his January arrival at Birmingham. The connection with the fans is also excellent compared to that of the Camp Nou.

No one misses the Brazilian at Barcelona, ​​who has happily accepted the transfer for half the money expected to be able to release salary bills again and face some of the signings requested by Xavi. Coutinho, who played 106 games and scored 26 goals, was lost in a club that boasts Brazilians like Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

