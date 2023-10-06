













The sale of Activision Blizzard would be about to take place in a week









Microsoft could acquire Activision Blizzard on October 13, 2023 for $68.7 billion, according to rumors. However, although it seems that there is no turning back, approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (ACM) is still required.

The United Kingdom body has tried to cope with the situation to keep the market with healthy competition; and in theory, the agreements necessary for this should have been proclaimed prior to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In other wordsan official regulatory agreement would have to come to light soon. It seems that the decision has been made, all that remains is to make it official and specify the agreed solutions to the issues that were previously of concern.

Source: Microsoft

What will happen to Sony after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

One of the most important conflicts faced by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was that Sony commented that afterthe market would be centralized in Microsoft, because Call of Duty -among other popular titles- would enter their monopoly.

Call of Duty It is one of the most popular releases today, it has taken a great path of editing and investment, it is the definitive shooter. However, Microsoft argued that, due to Sony’s structure, this would not be a problem.

Anyway promised to keep the title on multiplatform for a considerable period; although he was also accused of fulfilling previous agreements. From this moment on we just have to see how things evolve.

